Kerala's First Aid Education Initiative Sparks Controversy Amid Political Tensions

The absence of Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty from a major educational initiative underscores the escalating tensions between him and Governor Rajendra Arlekar. While the Governor proudly inaugurated Kerala's first state-first aid education program, Sivankutty's absence was attributed to a prior commitment to a state Cabinet meeting.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with the Directorate of Health Services and the Directorate of Education, aims to integrate first aid training into school curricula, promoting safety and emergency preparedness. Governor Arlekar emphasized the significance of the initiative for Kerala's educational landscape, lauding the Niramaya scheme's potential to foster life-saving skills from primary school to university levels.

This recent absence follows a previous confrontation in which Sivankutty departed a Raj Bhavan event over the display of a Bharat Mata portrait, sparking accusations of ideological imposition. The Governor's office condemned Sivankutty's actions as breaches of protocol, intensifying the ongoing political rift between the state's key officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)