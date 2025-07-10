PC Jeweller's Strategic Maneuver: A Rs 500 Crore Equity Move
PC Jeweller Ltd aims to become debt-free by raising Rs 500 crore through equity from promoters and Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd. The funds will be used to prepay existing debt. The company plans to issue convertible warrants and shares in a private placement. Balram Garg, the promoter, plays a pivotal role in this strategy.
PC Jeweller Ltd has unveiled a bold plan to secure Rs 500 crore in equity from promoters and Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to eliminate the company's debts by fiscal year-end.
In a decisive regulatory announcement, Delhi-based PC Jeweller detailed its intention to raise the sum through preferential allotment via private placement. Promoter Balram Garg is instrumental in this process, committing up to Rs 175 crore.
The move comes as PC Jeweller reports robust financial growth, fueled by strong consumer demand and strategic loan settlements, signaling confidence in their ability to achieve debt-free status.
