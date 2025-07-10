PC Jeweller's Strategic Maneuver: A Rs 500 Crore Equity Move

PC Jeweller Ltd has unveiled a bold plan to secure Rs 500 crore in equity from promoters and Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to eliminate the company's debts by fiscal year-end.

In a decisive regulatory announcement, Delhi-based PC Jeweller detailed its intention to raise the sum through preferential allotment via private placement. Promoter Balram Garg is instrumental in this process, committing up to Rs 175 crore.

The move comes as PC Jeweller reports robust financial growth, fueled by strong consumer demand and strategic loan settlements, signaling confidence in their ability to achieve debt-free status.