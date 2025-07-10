Left Menu

Assam Police Pushes Back Illegal Immigrants to Bangladesh Amid Controversy

The Assam Police recently pushed back five Bangladeshi citizens and three Rohingyas to Bangladesh. The eviction, part of a continued campaign against illegal immigrants, was defended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, despite criticism from opposition parties. Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to preserving local rights and identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:09 IST
Assam Police Pushes Back Illegal Immigrants to Bangladesh Amid Controversy
Five Bangladeshis pushed back from Assam's Cachar and Sribhumi (Photo: @himantabiswa/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent operation, the Assam Police deported five Bangladeshi citizens and three Rohingyas to Bangladesh, marking the state's latest move in its ongoing battle against illegal immigration. The operation took place in Cachar and Sribhumi in the early hours of Thursday morning, as announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sharing details on his official 'X' handle, Sarma declared, "Protecting Assam's interests is foremost! Illegal infiltrators WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to stay in Assam and threaten our identity." This assertion comes amidst the state's persistent eviction drive of what Sarma termed 'illegal Bangladeshis.'

Defending the controversial operations, Sarma addressed the media in Kokrajhar, emphasizing that the eviction campaign would not succumb to political pressures. He accused opposition parties of attempting to politicize the matter, but affirmed that similar actions would continue in other regions, such as Dhubri's Chappar, to safeguard local land rights.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025