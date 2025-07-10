Assam Police Pushes Back Illegal Immigrants to Bangladesh Amid Controversy
The Assam Police recently pushed back five Bangladeshi citizens and three Rohingyas to Bangladesh. The eviction, part of a continued campaign against illegal immigrants, was defended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, despite criticism from opposition parties. Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to preserving local rights and identity.
In a recent operation, the Assam Police deported five Bangladeshi citizens and three Rohingyas to Bangladesh, marking the state's latest move in its ongoing battle against illegal immigration. The operation took place in Cachar and Sribhumi in the early hours of Thursday morning, as announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Sharing details on his official 'X' handle, Sarma declared, "Protecting Assam's interests is foremost! Illegal infiltrators WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to stay in Assam and threaten our identity." This assertion comes amidst the state's persistent eviction drive of what Sarma termed 'illegal Bangladeshis.'
Defending the controversial operations, Sarma addressed the media in Kokrajhar, emphasizing that the eviction campaign would not succumb to political pressures. He accused opposition parties of attempting to politicize the matter, but affirmed that similar actions would continue in other regions, such as Dhubri's Chappar, to safeguard local land rights.
