Left Menu

Odisha's Push for Banking Inclusion: A Model for the Nation

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has urged the Indian government to direct banks to establish branches in the state's unbanked areas. Currently, many gram panchayats lack brick-and-mortar branches, prompting a state-led initiative to expand banking services through Customer Service Points. Odisha's model seeks to enhance financial inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:45 IST
Odisha's Push for Banking Inclusion: A Model for the Nation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push towards financial inclusion, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has appealed to the central government to instruct banks to establish physical branches in the unbanked areas of the state. This call came during the Eastern Zonal Council meeting led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Ranchi.

Odisha currently has over 4,373 gram panchayats without brick-and-mortar bank branches. While banking correspondents operate across the state, challenges such as service limitations and connectivity issues persist. The state government has taken proactive measures by collaborating with public sector banks to offer banking services through CSP plus outlets, aiming to cover all unbanked regions.

Majhi highlighted Odisha's unique financial inclusion model that has already established over 2,700 CSP plus outlets across 30 districts. He also urged the central government to address connectivity issues and enhance commissions for banking correspondents to prevent attrition. Odisha remains committed to regional growth and seeks meaningful action for broader transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025