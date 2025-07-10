Odisha's Push for Banking Inclusion: A Model for the Nation

In a significant push towards financial inclusion, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has appealed to the central government to instruct banks to establish physical branches in the unbanked areas of the state. This call came during the Eastern Zonal Council meeting led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Ranchi.

Odisha currently has over 4,373 gram panchayats without brick-and-mortar bank branches. While banking correspondents operate across the state, challenges such as service limitations and connectivity issues persist. The state government has taken proactive measures by collaborating with public sector banks to offer banking services through CSP plus outlets, aiming to cover all unbanked regions.

Majhi highlighted Odisha's unique financial inclusion model that has already established over 2,700 CSP plus outlets across 30 districts. He also urged the central government to address connectivity issues and enhance commissions for banking correspondents to prevent attrition. Odisha remains committed to regional growth and seeks meaningful action for broader transformation.

