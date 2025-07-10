EU's Secret Strategy: Phasing Out Russian Oil & Gas by 2027

The European Union is advancing a plan to eliminate Russian oil and gas imports by the end of 2027, while insisting on secrecy to protect strategic interests. An internal document seen by Reuters reveals this sensitive approach, highlighting the ongoing negotiations over the proposal.

Denmark, currently helming the EU presidency, has drafted a negotiating document requesting discretion to shield strategies that outline national and regional measures for reducing energy dependence. The emphasis is on renewable energy and alternative supplies without disclosing sensitive plans that might influence market dynamics or gas prices.

Member states, still dependent on Russian gas, have voiced concerns. Slovakia, citing unresolved issues about economic repercussions, threatens to block new sanctions against Russia unless its concerns are addressed, escalating tensions within the EU bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)