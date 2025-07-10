Left Menu

EU's Secret Strategy: Phasing Out Russian Oil & Gas by 2027

The EU is planning to phase out Russian oil and gas by 2027, requesting that these plans remain confidential. The legislation needs individual countries to create national strategies but face resistance, particularly from Slovakia and Hungary, who still rely on Russian gas. Discussions continue amid concerns over legal and economic impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:56 IST
EU's Secret Strategy: Phasing Out Russian Oil & Gas by 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is advancing a plan to eliminate Russian oil and gas imports by the end of 2027, while insisting on secrecy to protect strategic interests. An internal document seen by Reuters reveals this sensitive approach, highlighting the ongoing negotiations over the proposal.

Denmark, currently helming the EU presidency, has drafted a negotiating document requesting discretion to shield strategies that outline national and regional measures for reducing energy dependence. The emphasis is on renewable energy and alternative supplies without disclosing sensitive plans that might influence market dynamics or gas prices.

Member states, still dependent on Russian gas, have voiced concerns. Slovakia, citing unresolved issues about economic repercussions, threatens to block new sanctions against Russia unless its concerns are addressed, escalating tensions within the EU bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025