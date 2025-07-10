India's Strategic Energy Dialogue: Strengthening Global Partnerships

In a series of high-level meetings at the 9th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, India's Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri held strategic discussions with global energy leaders to fortify India's energy commitments and consumption goals.

With 85 percent of its oil needs met through imports, India's energy strategy is heavily reliant on international partnerships. Puri's meetings with Kuwait and Nigeria emphasized strengthening existing associations to bolster trade in hydrocarbons.

Discussions with Shell's CEO explored technological ties vital for India's energy security, highlighting opportunities in exploration and production. Dialogues with BP and Vitol further supported India's infrastructure expansion and the transition towards a gas-based energy model.