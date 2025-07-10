Left Menu

India's Strategic Energy Dialogue: Strengthening Global Partnerships

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri engaged with global energy leaders at the OPEC International Seminar in Vienna to discuss India's energy partnerships. Meetings focused on expanding hydrocarbon trade with Kuwait and Nigeria, exploring technology partnerships with Shell, and reinforcing alliances with major organizations like OPEC and BP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:18 IST
India's Strategic Energy Dialogue: Strengthening Global Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of high-level meetings at the 9th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, India's Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri held strategic discussions with global energy leaders to fortify India's energy commitments and consumption goals.

With 85 percent of its oil needs met through imports, India's energy strategy is heavily reliant on international partnerships. Puri's meetings with Kuwait and Nigeria emphasized strengthening existing associations to bolster trade in hydrocarbons.

Discussions with Shell's CEO explored technological ties vital for India's energy security, highlighting opportunities in exploration and production. Dialogues with BP and Vitol further supported India's infrastructure expansion and the transition towards a gas-based energy model.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025