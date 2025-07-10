Tragedy in the Skies: IAF Jaguar Crash Claims Two Heroes

The Indian Air Force faced a tragedy as two of its pilots were killed after a Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Churu district. Elder brother of the deceased Squadron Leader Lokender Singh Sindhu confirmed that a technical malfunction caused the aircraft to descend uncontrollably over a densely populated area.

Squadron Leader Sindhu's selfless act of steering the faltering aircraft away from civilians marked his ultimate sacrifice. "He died while serving his country," said his brother. Tragically, Sindhu leaves behind his wife and newborn son, having last visited his family in June for the child's birth.

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, expressed condolences over the loss, emphasizing that their service will be long remembered. The Indian Air Force stated that a court of inquiry has been set up to investigate the cause of the crash, ensuring no civil property damage resulted from the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)