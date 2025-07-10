Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: IAF Jaguar Crash Claims Two Heroes

Two pilots tragically lost their lives when an IAF Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed near Churu, Rajasthan. The craft experienced a technical fault, forcing the crew to maneuver away from populated areas, ultimately leading to the crash. A court of inquiry is investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:20 IST
Elder brother of deceased Squadron Leader Lokender Singh Sindhu (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force faced a tragedy as two of its pilots were killed after a Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed in Rajasthan's Churu district. Elder brother of the deceased Squadron Leader Lokender Singh Sindhu confirmed that a technical malfunction caused the aircraft to descend uncontrollably over a densely populated area.

Squadron Leader Sindhu's selfless act of steering the faltering aircraft away from civilians marked his ultimate sacrifice. "He died while serving his country," said his brother. Tragically, Sindhu leaves behind his wife and newborn son, having last visited his family in June for the child's birth.

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, expressed condolences over the loss, emphasizing that their service will be long remembered. The Indian Air Force stated that a court of inquiry has been set up to investigate the cause of the crash, ensuring no civil property damage resulted from the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

