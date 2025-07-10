Punjab CM Mann Jabs at PM Modi's Foreign Visits Amid Landmark Five-Nation Tour
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann humorously critiques Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on visiting lesser-populated countries during his recent five-nation tour. Yet, the trip notably strengthened India's global ties, with significant diplomatic, economic, and development collaborations achieved across Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann aimed a sarcastic jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent foreign visits, questioning the rationale behind trips to countries with smaller populations. Mann mockingly suggested that PM Modi might be frequenting fictional nations like 'Magnesia' or 'Tarvesia' in a dig at the perceived lack of significance in these destinations.
Highlighting the contrast between India's vast population and the modest numbers in countries Modi chose to visit, Mann noted that awards being conferred in such places seemed disproportionate. His remarks come as Modi wrapped up a significant tour through Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, strengthening India's diplomatic positions with these countries.
During his historic journey, PM Modi achieved several milestones, including discussions on pivotal issues like energy, health, and defense, and signed key agreements in technology and education. Each stop on this tour marked important steps in boosting India's engagement with crucial partners in the Global South.
