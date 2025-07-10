Left Menu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Blasts Andhra Government Over Farmer Distress

During a visit to Banagarupalem, YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government for its alleged mistreatment of farmers. He highlighted the plight of mango growers and accused the government of failing to provide a minimum support price for various crops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:48 IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Blasts Andhra Government Over Farmer Distress
Former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a visit to Banagarupalem, YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government, accusing it of repressive actions against farmers. He alleged that the administration detained and harassed farmers protesting unfavorable policies.

Reddy highlighted the plight of 76,000 farmers cultivating mangoes across vast acres but unable to secure fair prices. He criticized the government for promising but failing to deliver Rs 4 per kg and questioned the sincerity of orders to purchase mangoes at different rates by various entities.

The former Chief Minister accused the government of manufacturing a market glut to benefit select businesses. He decried the lack of minimum support prices for multiple crops, emphasizing inadequate farmer support compared to his previous administration, which allocated substantial funds for price stabilization and timely aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025