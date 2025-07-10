YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Blasts Andhra Government Over Farmer Distress

During a visit to Banagarupalem, YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Chandrababu Naidu-led Andhra Pradesh government, accusing it of repressive actions against farmers. He alleged that the administration detained and harassed farmers protesting unfavorable policies.

Reddy highlighted the plight of 76,000 farmers cultivating mangoes across vast acres but unable to secure fair prices. He criticized the government for promising but failing to deliver Rs 4 per kg and questioned the sincerity of orders to purchase mangoes at different rates by various entities.

The former Chief Minister accused the government of manufacturing a market glut to benefit select businesses. He decried the lack of minimum support prices for multiple crops, emphasizing inadequate farmer support compared to his previous administration, which allocated substantial funds for price stabilization and timely aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)