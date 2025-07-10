High Court Orders Stricter Oversight in West Bengal Law Student Rape Case

In a pivotal development, the West Bengal government on Thursday submitted a sealed report concerning the alleged rape of a 24-year-old law student to the Calcutta High Court. Alongside, the case diary was presented to a division bench comprising Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Smita Das De, who reviewed the victim's statement recorded under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS) as well as the pertinent medical records.

The bench further instructed that a copy of the progress report be provided to the victim's counsel, strictly prohibiting its dissemination without the court's prior consent. The victim's relatives, represented through their lawyer, conveyed satisfaction with the investigation managed by the Kolkata Police's Special Investigation Team. The police too submitted a report detailing the reasons why local authorities allegedly neglected previous threats against the victim.

Demanding thoroughness in the ongoing probe, the court has asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police to provide a detailed affidavit detailing the investigation's progress within a span of four weeks. The case is scheduled for its next hearing on July 17, during which three associated Public Interest Litigations (PILs) will also be deliberated. The court has mandated affidavits from the state, the educational institution, law enforcement, and the victim's family ahead of the impending hearing.

In an action reflecting intensified scrutiny, law enforcement personnel were deployed at South Calcutta Law College as educational activities resumed on July 7, amidst the unfolding investigation into the purported gang rape. Observing the Calcutta High Court's order for class resumption, Advocate and guest lecturer at the institution, Somnath Mukherjee stressed adherence to the guidelines set by the court.

"We have already submitted to the High Court. The court has laid down specific guidelines which we are committed to following," Mukherjee conveyed to ANI. Despite the resumption, student union rooms will remain closed. Additionally, the Calcutta High Court instructed the West Bengal Higher Education Department to ensure that union rooms across colleges and universities statewide remain sealed until student union elections conclude and results are finalized.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police on Friday transported the detained suspects in the Kolkata gangrape case to South Calcutta Law College for a crime scene reconstruction process. (ANI)