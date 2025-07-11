Left Menu

Immigration Raids Ignite Protests at California Marijuana Nurseries

Federal agents conducted immigration raids on state-licensed marijuana nurseries in Southern California, sparking protests from migrant-rights activists. The operation involved ICE agents and National Guard troops, leading to tensions as protesters clashed with federal agents, highlighting ongoing controversies over immigration enforcement in the agricultural sector.

Federal immigration enforcement raids targeted state-licensed marijuana nurseries in Southern California Thursday, inciting protests from migrant-rights supporters. The federal operation involved Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, backed by National Guard troops, as they raided Glass House Farms locations in Carpinteria and Camarillo, drawing immediate backlash.

Video footage showing the raids quickly circulated on social media, prompting activists to converge on the rural areas. Protesters clashed with federal agents in tense stand-offs, leading to the use of tear gas and a local congressman's denied access to one site. Amidst the chaos, a city council member was injured during a fracas.

The raids take place amid a backdrop of inconsistent immigration policies under the Trump administration, with shifting positions on farmworker deportation adding to the industry's uncertainty. Farm sector officials warn of potential disruptions to the nation's food supply chain, as about half of U.S. farmworkers are undocumented.

