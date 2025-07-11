U.S. Calls for China Trade Curbs in Talks with South Korea
The U.S. has requested South Korea to implement measures to curb China during their trade talks. Additionally, the U.S. has shown hesitancy in involving sectoral tariffs in these negotiations, according to Chang Sung-gil, Director of Trade Policy in Seoul, who disclosed this information at a legislative forum.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-07-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 08:25 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
In recent trade negotiations, the United States has urged South Korea to impose restrictions on China, a senior official from Seoul's trade ministry revealed on Friday.
Chang Sung-gil, the Director of Trade Policy, highlighted that the U.S. remains cautious about the inclusion of sectoral tariffs in their discussions.
The comments were made during a forum organized by a South Korean lawmaker, illustrating the complexities in international trade dynamics and tensions over China's economic influence.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-US Trade Talks Hit Roadblock Over Tariffs
H&M's Fashionable Profit Beat: Navigating Tariffs and Trendsetting Apparel
Global Markets React to Tariffs and Trade Talks
US economy shrank 0.5 per cent in first quarter on import surge ahead of tariffs, a downgrade of earlier estimates, reports AP.
Nike's Strategic Shift: Navigating Tariffs and Innovating in Sportswear