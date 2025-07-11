Left Menu

U.S. Calls for China Trade Curbs in Talks with South Korea

The U.S. has requested South Korea to implement measures to curb China during their trade talks. Additionally, the U.S. has shown hesitancy in involving sectoral tariffs in these negotiations, according to Chang Sung-gil, Director of Trade Policy in Seoul, who disclosed this information at a legislative forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-07-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 08:25 IST
U.S. Calls for China Trade Curbs in Talks with South Korea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In recent trade negotiations, the United States has urged South Korea to impose restrictions on China, a senior official from Seoul's trade ministry revealed on Friday.

Chang Sung-gil, the Director of Trade Policy, highlighted that the U.S. remains cautious about the inclusion of sectoral tariffs in their discussions.

The comments were made during a forum organized by a South Korean lawmaker, illustrating the complexities in international trade dynamics and tensions over China's economic influence.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025