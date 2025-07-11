Masdar's European Expansion: Pioneering the Future of Clean Energy
Masdar's high-level forum in Madrid, led by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, marked the successful integration of Saeta into its portfolio. The event focused on accelerating Iberian energy transformation, with key investments in Spain and Portugal enhancing Masdar's renewable footprint and reinforcing Spain's role as a strategic hub.
In a strategic move to cement its role as a leader in clean energy, Masdar convened a high-level business forum in Madrid. Dr Sultan Al Jaber led discussions on accelerating the Iberian Peninsula's energy transformation and expanding Masdar's renewable footprint in Europe.
The forum marked Masdar's successful integration of Saeta and outlined plans for significant growth in the region. With Spain at the center of its European strategy, Masdar aims to leverage Saeta's resources to drive regional decarbonization efforts.
Further solidifying its European presence, Masdar has executed substantial investments, including the acquisition of TERNA ENERGY in Greece and a major stake in Endesa's Spanish renewable assets. These moves underscore Masdar's commitment to expanding its clean energy initiatives across the continent.
