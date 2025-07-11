Left Menu

India's Call to Support CIMMYT: A Nod to the Past, A Step for the Future

Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh emphasizes the importance for India to fill funding gaps faced by the Mexico-based CIMMYT. This move would support India's agricultural legacy and the broader Global South, especially as US funding decreases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:10 IST
In a fervent call to action, former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh urged India to address the financial shortfalls confronting the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Centre (CIMMYT) based in Mexico. Ramesh highlighted the center's pivotal role in India's Green Revolution, which transformed the country's agricultural landscape.

With the announcement of reduced funding from the United States under President Trump's administration, CIMMYT now seeks support from the Indian government and private sectors. The center's research in wheat and maize remains critical, as evidenced by its contribution to developing some of India's top wheat varieties.

Ramesh noted the successes of Indian scientists at CIMMYT and called for India to reciprocate over six decades of collaboration by bridging current funding gaps. Such action, he stated, would not only benefit national agriculture but also align with the interests of the Global South.

