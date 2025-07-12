Left Menu

Trade Turbulence: Wall Street Wavers Amid Tariff Tensions

The S&P 500 dipped from record highs amid heightened trade tensions spurred by President Trump's new tariffs on Canada and Brazil. While Nvidia's stocks reached new heights, the broader market faced declines, particularly in healthcare and financial sectors. Investors remained cautious ahead of the second-quarter earnings reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 00:01 IST
Trade Turbulence: Wall Street Wavers Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 experienced a decline from its recent record highs on Friday, largely driven by tumultuous trade policies. President Donald Trump intensified his tariff offensive against Canada, announcing plans to implement a 35% tariff on imports, stirring uncertainty within U.S. trade policy corridors.

This move compounded anxiety already inflamed by a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, with Europe awaiting potential similar actions. Amidst these developments, shares of Nvidia surged over 1%, reaching a historic high, thus bolstering the AI chipmaker's position in the market.

In contrast, Meta Platforms faced setbacks due to potential EU antitrust issues. As investors brace themselves for the upcoming earnings season, tariff impacts remain a focal point, affecting major sectors, including healthcare and financials, which observed notable declines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025