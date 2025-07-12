Dramatic Late Equalizer: Ecuador Holds Uruguay to 2-2 Draw

Emily Rosa Arias Espinales scored a crucial late equalizer in the 78th minute, helping hosts Ecuador earn a 2-2 draw against Uruguay in their Group A Copa America Feminina opener on Saturday at Quito's Complejo Independiente del Valle.

Ecuador was put on the back foot early in the match when Belen Aquino scored outside the box within the first 11 minutes. Uruguay extended their lead to 2-0 in the 53rd minute after Danna Pesantez committed a foul in the penalty area, allowing Pamela Gonzalez to convert from the spot with a powerful shot into the top right corner.

The hosts found a lifeline through an own goal by Yannel Correa, which was followed by Espinales's late heroics to secure a valuable point. Group A contains tough competitors, including Argentina, Chile, and Peru.