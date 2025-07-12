Putin's Stance on the Iran Nuclear Deal Sparks Controversy

In a new development, Russian President Vladimir Putin is reported to have backed a nuclear agreement that would prevent Iran from uranium enrichment, according to sources cited by Axios.

This news has sparked debate, with Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim refuting the claim, citing an 'informed source' who dismissed the notion that Putin had sent such a message to Iran.

The contrasting statements have created a stir, highlighting the complexities surrounding diplomatic communications and the broader geopolitical implications of the Iran nuclear deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)