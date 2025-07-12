Left Menu

Iran Navigates Complex Dance with U.N. Nuclear Watchdog

Iran intends to continue cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, as stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. Despite restrictions by Iran's parliament, access to bombed nuclear sites remains a security and safety issue. Inspections will now require approval from Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

Updated: 12-07-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:36 IST
Iran has announced plans to maintain its cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, albeit under new constraints set by its parliament. The Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, confirmed on Saturday that these limitations will not halt collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Iranian official emphasized that while Iran is still willing to work with the agency, access to certain nuclear sites will require approval from the Supreme National Security Council. Araqchi cited significant security and safety issues, including the potential spread of radioactive materials and the danger posed by unexploded munitions.

Going forward, the oversight and management of inspections will be tightly controlled by Iran's top security body. This approach aims to balance the nation's security needs with its international commitments, as Tehran seeks to redefine its engagement strategy with the IAEA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

