Azerbaijan and Syria Forge New Energy Alliance Amidst Political Shifts
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Syria's interim leader Ahmad Al-Sharaa aim to bolster ties, focusing on energy cooperation. Following Assad's ousting, the two countries plan gas exports and energy infrastructure rebuilding, while Azerbaijan plays a mediator role in the Turkey-Israel relations regarding Syria.
In a significant diplomatic development, Azerbaijan and Syria have committed to strengthening their collaboration, particularly in the energy sector. This renewed partnership comes in the aftermath of Syrian President Bashar Assad's removal from power.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Syrian interim leader Ahmad Al-Sharaa to Baku, expressing optimism about enhancing bilateral relations. Al-Sharaa acknowledged Azerbaijan's supportive role and criticized Assad's regime for damaging international ties.
The discussions also involved plans to export Azerbaijani gas to Syria through Turkey and the rebuilding of Syria's energy infrastructure. Moreover, Azerbaijan continues to mediate in easing tensions between Turkey and Israel over Syrian affairs.
