Left Menu

Azerbaijan and Syria Forge New Energy Alliance Amidst Political Shifts

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Syria's interim leader Ahmad Al-Sharaa aim to bolster ties, focusing on energy cooperation. Following Assad's ousting, the two countries plan gas exports and energy infrastructure rebuilding, while Azerbaijan plays a mediator role in the Turkey-Israel relations regarding Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 12-07-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:36 IST
Azerbaijan and Syria Forge New Energy Alliance Amidst Political Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

In a significant diplomatic development, Azerbaijan and Syria have committed to strengthening their collaboration, particularly in the energy sector. This renewed partnership comes in the aftermath of Syrian President Bashar Assad's removal from power.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Syrian interim leader Ahmad Al-Sharaa to Baku, expressing optimism about enhancing bilateral relations. Al-Sharaa acknowledged Azerbaijan's supportive role and criticized Assad's regime for damaging international ties.

The discussions also involved plans to export Azerbaijani gas to Syria through Turkey and the rebuilding of Syria's energy infrastructure. Moreover, Azerbaijan continues to mediate in easing tensions between Turkey and Israel over Syrian affairs.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025