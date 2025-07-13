Tragic End: Carpenter's Life Lost Amid Marital Strife
A 25-year-old carpenter, Rohit Singh, allegedly committed suicide in South Delhi after his wife left him following a quarrel. No signs of foul play were detected. Police have initiated inquest proceedings as the man allegedly suffered from depression due to marital issues.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, Rohit Singh, a 25-year-old carpenter from South Delhi, was found dead at his residence, reportedly having taken his own life. The incident unfolded after Singh's wife departed his home following a quarrel.
According to police, the man's body was discovered hanging after they received a PCR call regarding his death. Family members disclosed that Singh had been in visible distress since his wife left with their two children three days before his death.
Authorities are treating the case as suicide, citing mental stress from marital problems as a potential cause. No external injuries were observed, and no foul play is suspected. Investigations continue as proceedings under section 174 of the CrPC are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
