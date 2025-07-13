Rajasthan's Cooperative Revolution: Empowering Farmers with Interest-Free Loans

The Rajasthan government has initiated a major financial empowerment drive for farmers, disbursing over Rs 42,131 crore in interest-free short-term crop loans to more than 75 lakh beneficiaries since the new government's inception.

Efforts to bolster the cooperative sector have been significant, with over 600 new cooperative societies established across the state as of June 30, 2025, according to an official announcement on Saturday.

The upcoming state budget for 2025-26 has earmarked Rs 25,000 crore to provide similar interest-free loans to an additional 35 lakh farmers, alongside medium and long-term credit support, new warehouse constructions, and the introduction of a dairy-centric loan scheme.

