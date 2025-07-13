Rajasthan's Cooperative Revolution: Empowering Farmers with Interest-Free Loans
The Rajasthan government has disbursed over Rs 42,131 crore in interest-free crop loans to more than 75 lakh farmers. Initiatives include interest-free credit, new cooperative societies, medium and long-term credit distribution, and dairy-focused loans. A budget provision aims to offer Rs 25,000 crore to another 35 lakh farmers.
The Rajasthan government has initiated a major financial empowerment drive for farmers, disbursing over Rs 42,131 crore in interest-free short-term crop loans to more than 75 lakh beneficiaries since the new government's inception.
Efforts to bolster the cooperative sector have been significant, with over 600 new cooperative societies established across the state as of June 30, 2025, according to an official announcement on Saturday.
The upcoming state budget for 2025-26 has earmarked Rs 25,000 crore to provide similar interest-free loans to an additional 35 lakh farmers, alongside medium and long-term credit support, new warehouse constructions, and the introduction of a dairy-centric loan scheme.
