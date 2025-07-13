Tributes Pour in for Legendary Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao

The Telugu film industry mourns the loss of its cherished veteran actor, Kota Srinivasa Rao, whose demise has left a deep void among admirers and colleagues alike. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President, Mahesh Kumar Goud, expressed profound grief at the news of Rao's passing, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema.

Rao, a Padma Shri awardee, was celebrated for his outstanding artistic versatility, appearing in over 750 films across various languages. Known for creating unforgettable characters, his death signifies an irreplaceable loss to the industry, as emphasized by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who lauded Rao's nearly four-decade career.

Beyond acting, Kota Srinivasa Rao made significant strides as a public servant, having been elected as an MLA from Vijayawada East in 1999. Leaders across the spectrum, including Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh, have expressed condolences, remembering Rao for his unique talent and leadership qualities that endeared him to the Telugu audience.