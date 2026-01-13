Bright Celebrations: Bhogi Festival Illuminates Andhra Pradesh
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended greetings for Bhogi, marking the start of Sankranti celebrations in Andhra Pradesh. He expressed hope that the festival's bonfires would illuminate lives with prosperity. Naidu assured ongoing support for citizens working towards growth and prosperity in the future.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conveyed warm wishes to residents celebrating the Bhogi festival on Tuesday. The festival signifies the onset of the Sankranti festivities, with homes across the state decorated with vibrant rangolis and traditional ceremonies.
In a message on the social media platform X, Naidu wished that the bright glow of Bhogi bonfires would usher in happiness and prosperity for all. He encouraged citizens to maintain a positive outlook, anticipating that hopeful thoughts would be realized.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister reassured the public of his administration's unwavering support as they strive for growth and progress. Naidu expressed a heartfelt hope that their lives would be enriched with prosperity and abundance during this festive period.
