Spate of Violence Raises Alarm Over Bihar's Law and Order

In a troubling revelation, the body of a woman was discovered in Pirapur, located within the Goraul police station limits of Vaishali district. Police disclosed that Station House Officers from both Bhagwanpur and Goraul stations were suspended after refusing to file a missing person's report for the woman's mother. Authorities have identified the suspect and anticipate an imminent arrest.

Vaishali SP Lalit Mohan Sharma confirmed to ANI, "A woman's body was recovered, and our investigation revealed that her mother's complaint was neglected by the Bhagwanpur and Goraul SHOs. Consequently, the Bhagwanpur SHO has faced action, and the Goraul SHO has been suspended. The culprit has been identified and will be apprehended shortly." The victim had reportedly vanished from her college while collecting her admit card, with her body later unearthed in a field just 1.5 kilometers away from her home.

In another incident that underscores Bihar's worsening law and order crisis, businessman Vikram Jha was shot dead by an unidentified attacker in Patna's Ram Krishna Nagar. Jha, originally from Darbhanga district, succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital. The attack, captured on CCTV, showed an assailant on a motorcycle opening fire without intent of robbery, according to SP Patna East, Parichay Kumar. The murder has spurred harsh criticism from opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, who condemned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the pervasive lawlessness in the state.