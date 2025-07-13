Spate of Violence Raises Alarm Over Bihar's Law and Order
A woman's body was found in Vaishali district with police facing criticism for negligence. Meanwhile, two businessmen, Vikram Jha and Gopal Khemka, were fatally shot in Patna, sparking outrage over Bihar's deteriorating safety. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has lambasted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the state's worsening crime situation.
- Country:
- India
In a troubling revelation, the body of a woman was discovered in Pirapur, located within the Goraul police station limits of Vaishali district. Police disclosed that Station House Officers from both Bhagwanpur and Goraul stations were suspended after refusing to file a missing person's report for the woman's mother. Authorities have identified the suspect and anticipate an imminent arrest.
Vaishali SP Lalit Mohan Sharma confirmed to ANI, "A woman's body was recovered, and our investigation revealed that her mother's complaint was neglected by the Bhagwanpur and Goraul SHOs. Consequently, the Bhagwanpur SHO has faced action, and the Goraul SHO has been suspended. The culprit has been identified and will be apprehended shortly." The victim had reportedly vanished from her college while collecting her admit card, with her body later unearthed in a field just 1.5 kilometers away from her home.
In another incident that underscores Bihar's worsening law and order crisis, businessman Vikram Jha was shot dead by an unidentified attacker in Patna's Ram Krishna Nagar. Jha, originally from Darbhanga district, succumbed to his injuries while en route to the hospital. The attack, captured on CCTV, showed an assailant on a motorcycle opening fire without intent of robbery, according to SP Patna East, Parichay Kumar. The murder has spurred harsh criticism from opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, who condemned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the pervasive lawlessness in the state.
ALSO READ
Close Call for Tejashwi Yadav as Drone Crashes at Rally
"Election Commission behaving like BJP cell...": RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
EC becoming Modi's Commission, says RJD's Tejashwi Yadav as poll panel postpones meet on SIR
BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav of Polarizing Bihar with Waqf Act Comments
BJP Targets Tejashwi Yadav Over Waqf Act Remarks