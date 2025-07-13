Left Menu

Diesel Train Inferno Disrupts Tamil Nadu Railways

A goods train carrying diesel ignited near Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, causing significant railway disruptions. The blaze saw a diesel tanker engulfed in flames, prompting electricity shutdowns for safety. Several trains, including departures from Dr MGR Chennai Central, were canceled or delayed. Passengers are advised to verify travel updates.

Updated: 13-07-2025 10:11 IST
Fire erupts in Goods train (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A diesel-laden goods train burst into flames near Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday morning, severely affecting railway operations, according to officials. Eye-witness visuals depicted daunting scenes of a tanker consumed by massive flames, with thick plumes of smoke pouring out.

The Southern Railway stated that overhead power lines were deliberately turned off as a precautionary step, resulting in amended train schedules. Passengers have been urged to check for the latest developments ahead of their travels. Notably, several departures from Dr MGR Chennai Central were either canceled or faced delays.

The affected services include key trains like the Dr MGR Chennai Central - Nagarsol Express, and Dr MGR Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Superfast Express. Authorities are continuing efforts to control the blaze, and further details are awaited, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

