Dr. Abhijat Sheth Takes Helm at National Medical Commission, Vows Reform

Dr. Abhijat Sheth has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the National Medical Commission, replacing Dr. Suresh Gangadhar. Dr. Sheth, a cardiothoracic surgeon, aims to improve medical education quality, governance, and teamwork. Dr. Gangadhar made significant reforms during his tenure, enhancing transparency and faculty development policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:48 IST
Dr Abhijat Sheth (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Dr. Abhijat Sheth has been officially named the new Chairperson of the National Medical Commission (NMC), succeeding Dr. Suresh Gangadhar who resigned due to health issues.

Dr. Sheth, a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, brings extensive experience from both India and the UK and emphasizes enhancing the quality of medical education, governance, and teamwork to achieve governmental goals. In an interview with ANI, he stated his primary focus is on improving education quality and governance standards.

During Dr. Gangadhar's tenure, the NMC underwent significant reforms, including streamlining processes and bolstering transparency. Among his achievements were the introduction of the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System for faculty and improvements to curriculum and training standards. Dr. Sheth, who is also President of the National Board of Examinations in Sciences, will officially take over the NMC role shortly.

