Left Menu

Odisha College Tragedy Sparks National Debate on Women's Safety

A female student in Odisha, alleging relentless sexual harassment by her college's HoD, set herself on fire. Despite complaints, no action was taken, and the incident has sparked outrage and criticism about women's safety under the current government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:22 IST
Odisha College Tragedy Sparks National Debate on Women's Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A student from a college in Odisha's Balasore district allegedly set herself ablaze following unresolved sexual harassment complaints against her department head. The incident, now dubbed a 'national tragedy,' has intensified the spotlight on women's safety.

Courtney said that all levels of complaint—from informal appeals to the principal to public pleas on social media—went unanswered. Calls for accountability have been widespread among political circles and the public.

Despite the intervention of a BJP MP, the alleged offender, Head of Department Samira Kumar Sahu, remains unchecked, drawing criticism for the ruling party's apparent bias towards the accused over the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025