Odisha College Tragedy Sparks National Debate on Women's Safety

A student from a college in Odisha's Balasore district allegedly set herself ablaze following unresolved sexual harassment complaints against her department head. The incident, now dubbed a 'national tragedy,' has intensified the spotlight on women's safety.

Courtney said that all levels of complaint—from informal appeals to the principal to public pleas on social media—went unanswered. Calls for accountability have been widespread among political circles and the public.

Despite the intervention of a BJP MP, the alleged offender, Head of Department Samira Kumar Sahu, remains unchecked, drawing criticism for the ruling party's apparent bias towards the accused over the victim.

