Odisha College Tragedy Sparks National Debate on Women's Safety
A female student in Odisha, alleging relentless sexual harassment by her college's HoD, set herself on fire. Despite complaints, no action was taken, and the incident has sparked outrage and criticism about women's safety under the current government.
- Country:
- India
A student from a college in Odisha's Balasore district allegedly set herself ablaze following unresolved sexual harassment complaints against her department head. The incident, now dubbed a 'national tragedy,' has intensified the spotlight on women's safety.
Courtney said that all levels of complaint—from informal appeals to the principal to public pleas on social media—went unanswered. Calls for accountability have been widespread among political circles and the public.
Despite the intervention of a BJP MP, the alleged offender, Head of Department Samira Kumar Sahu, remains unchecked, drawing criticism for the ruling party's apparent bias towards the accused over the victim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- women's safety
- harassment
- HoD
- sexual harassment
- student
- self-immolation
- College
- India
- Congress
ALSO READ
Campus Safety in Spotlight: Sexual Harassment Allegation at IIT Madras
Political Allegations and Arrests Amid Kolkata Law Student Gangrape Case
Political Tensions Flare in West Bengal Following Student's Alleged Gang Rape
Supreme Court Deems Detention of Law Student 'Wholly Untenable'
Kolkata Police forms 5-member SIT to probe into alleged gang rape of law college student: Officer.