French Cheese and Wine Industry Braces for Impact of U.S. Tariffs
French cheese and wine producers are concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed 30% tariffs on EU imports, which could harm France's agriculture industry. French dairy and food exports, especially to the U.S., risk losing significant revenue, prompting industry leaders to consider new market strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:59 IST
French cheese and wine producers are alarmed by the potential impact of a 30% tariff proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning of severe consequences for France's agriculture industry.
Jean-François Loiseau, president of food lobby group ANIA, describes the tariff as "disastrous," while Francois Xavier Huard, CEO of FNIL, emphasizes the shock it represents for milk and cheese producers.
France's dairy sector, which exports nearly half of its products including a significant amount to the U.S., stands to lose hundreds of millions in annual sales. The industry may need to adapt strategies amid ongoing trade tensions and shifting market dynamics.
