Mayawati's Call to Action: Strengthening the BSP for a United India

In an assertive move, BSP supreme Mayawati convened a significant party meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. The session, which took place at the BSP Central Camp Office, focused on bolstering the party's readiness in pivotal states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. This gathering aimed to solidify the party's foundation across these regions.

A critical evaluation of directives issued on March 2 about forming party organization committees was conducted. Deep concerns were voiced over escalating issues of religious fanaticism and rising language and caste-based violence. The meeting called on governments to address pressing public welfare matters such as law and order, inflation, poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, and healthcare to safeguard national interests.

Central Coordinators, In-charges, and senior office-bearers from various states, including former MP Rajaram and former MLC Atar Singh Rao, attended the meeting, presenting detailed reports on party activities. Mayawati urged party leaders to continue the mission inspired by Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, aiming for the upliftment of Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, minorities, and other marginalized communities, embodying the Constitution's vision of empowerment.

Addressing linguistic disputes and related violence, notably in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, she warned against divisive politics overshadowing national unity. She stressed the necessity of ensuring the safety and property of citizens, especially in economically vital regions like Mumbai, calling for proactive government intervention.

Expressing concern over rising accidents attributed to governmental shortcomings, Mayawati highlighted the erosion of public trust. She advocated for preventive measures to avert further tragedies, reinforcing the commitment to Ambedkar's vision, cautioning against insincere political gestures. (ANI)