Rotary Club Shimla Hill Queens Welcomes New Leadership for 2025-26

The Rotary Club Shimla Hill Queens celebrated an important milestone on Sunday as Rtn. Puja Goyal was officially installed as the new President, alongside Rtn Harpreet K Sembi as Secretary for the 2025-26 Rotary year. The prestigious ceremony took place at East Bourne Shimla, attended by eminent dignitaries and Rotary members.

Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha, the event's Chief Guest, stressed the significance of community service and praised Rotary's dedication to societal improvement. His speech concentrated on the necessity for cooperative efforts in achieving sustainable regional development. Joining him as the Guest of Honour was Bhupinder Attri, Commissioner of the Shimla Municipal Corporation, who applauded the Rotary Club's contributions and voiced eagerness for ongoing urban development collaborations.

In her first address as President, Puja Goyal outlined her vision for the year, emphasizing initiatives in education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability. She reiterated the club's 'Service Above Self' ethos, encouraging members to engage actively in the club's goals to make a significant community impact. The ceremony also introduced the new Board of Directors, who committed to upholding the club's mission. The event concluded with acknowledgments of those who contributed to the successful ceremony.

Under President Rtn. Puja Goyal's leadership, the Rotary Club Shimla Hill Queens anticipates a vibrant and productive year, continuing its tradition of service to enhance the lives of Shimla residents. As a Rotary International chapter, the club is dedicated to addressing local challenges and advancing societal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)