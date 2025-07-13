French Farmers Alert: Potential 30% U.S. Tariff on Cheese and Wine
French food producers are alarmed by a potential 30% tariff on EU imports threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump. The tariff could severely affect the French agriculture industry, particularly the dairy sector, which exports almost half its production to the U.S., threatening millions in annual sales.
French cheese and wine producers are sounding alarms over the looming threat of 30% tariffs on EU imports imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Industry leaders warn that if enacted, these tariffs could have disastrous implications for France's agriculture sector.
Jean-François Loiseau, president of the food lobby group ANIA, expressed grave concerns, saying the 30% duty would be catastrophic for France's food industry. Francois Xavier Huard, CEO of the dairy association FNIL, noted the shock it would bring to milk and cheese producers who significantly rely on the U.S. market.
The French dairy industry exports nearly half of its production, including cheeses like Brie, yogurt, and butter, to the United States. The tariffs could jeopardize annual sales worth tens of millions of euros, significantly affecting the industry's competitiveness and causing financial strain amidst changing trade environments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Beneath the Booms: Fireworks and Trade Tensions
US Domestic News Recap: Regulatory Shifts, Trade Tensions, and Court Rulings
Canadian PM Backs Down on Digital Tax Amid Trade Tensions
European Stocks Dip Amid Trade Tensions and Geopolitical Concerns
China Stocks: A Resilient Surge Amid Trade Tensions