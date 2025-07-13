Left Menu

French Farmers Alert: Potential 30% U.S. Tariff on Cheese and Wine

French food producers are alarmed by a potential 30% tariff on EU imports threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump. The tariff could severely affect the French agriculture industry, particularly the dairy sector, which exports almost half its production to the U.S., threatening millions in annual sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French cheese and wine producers are sounding alarms over the looming threat of 30% tariffs on EU imports imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Industry leaders warn that if enacted, these tariffs could have disastrous implications for France's agriculture sector.

Jean-François Loiseau, president of the food lobby group ANIA, expressed grave concerns, saying the 30% duty would be catastrophic for France's food industry. Francois Xavier Huard, CEO of the dairy association FNIL, noted the shock it would bring to milk and cheese producers who significantly rely on the U.S. market.

The French dairy industry exports nearly half of its production, including cheeses like Brie, yogurt, and butter, to the United States. The tariffs could jeopardize annual sales worth tens of millions of euros, significantly affecting the industry's competitiveness and causing financial strain amidst changing trade environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

