Missing Teen's Disappearance at Signature Bridge Sparks Urgent Search

A teenage girl from Delhi University's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, identified as Sneha Debnath, has been reported missing. The police in South Delhi's Mehrauli area received the report on July 7, which included a suicide note from Sneha, suggesting her plan to jump off Signature Bridge.

Following the discovery of the note, Sneha's family and the police launched a search. An FIR was lodged under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigators are actively pursuing leads after a cab driver confirmed dropping Sneha at the bridge, and technical surveillance corroborated her location.

The Delhi Police, teaming up with the National Disaster Response Force, are conducting an extensive search that spans from Nigam Bodh Ghat to Noida along the Yamuna River. Close friends disclosed Sneha had been distressed in recent months, having sent troubling communications on July 7. Search operations continue with urgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)