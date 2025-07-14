Tragic End for Missing Delhi University Student: Investigation Intensifies

The tragic culmination of a six-day search ended with the discovery of 19-year-old Sneha Debnath's body in the Yamuna River, as confirmed by Tripura Chief Minister's office on Sunday. The Delhi Police, after extensive efforts, located the female body near Signature Bridge in the national capital.

According to initial reports, Debnath, a Delhi University student, allegedly took her own life by leaping into the river. Nonetheless, a comprehensive investigation has been launched to delve into the contributing factors leading to her untimely death. The swift recovery of her body was facilitated by the collaborative efforts of Tripura Chief Minister's Office and the Delhi Police.

The Tripura Chief Minister, Manik Saha, has voiced his deep sorrow and extended condolences to Sneha's family. He has mandated the Tripura Bhavan in Delhi to assist the grieving family and ensure a thorough investigation. Reports indicate that Sneha was last in contact with her family before she vanished, leading to a comprehensive search operation involving the Delhi Police and NDRF. Authorities are scrutinizing the circumstances surrounding her disappearance to bring clarity to this distressing incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)