Nipah Virus Alert Intensifies in Kerala's Palakkad

In a concerning development, Kerala's Palakkad district has confirmed a second case of the Nipah virus, raising alarms in the region. A 58-year-old man from Kumaramputhur near Mannarkkad succumbed to the virus at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna, prompting urgent health advisories across multiple districts, including Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, and Thrissur.

Health Minister Veena George announced that a comprehensive contact list has been formulated, with confirmation awaited from the Pune Institute of Virology. The deceased tested positive at Manjeri Medical College following his July 12 death. Immediately, 46 contacts were identified through extensive tracing efforts, utilizing CCTV and route mapping to track potential exposure.

The state's health machinery has intensified field activities and fever surveillance, particularly in Palakkad and Malappuram. Minister George advocated for reduced hospital traffic, urging citizens to wear masks and minimize visits, especially to patients. Presently, 543 individuals are on the Nipah contact list, with significant monitoring underway in several districts.