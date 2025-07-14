India Awaits: Grand Welcome for IAF's Space Hero Shubhanshu Shukla

IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a crewmember from the Axiom-4 mission, is poised to undock from the International Space Station (ISS), much to the anticipation of his family back in Lucknow. Shukla's father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, shared with ANI their heartfelt prayers to Lord Shiva, hoping for his son's safe return to Earth.

The undocking, slated for July 14 at 4:35 PM IST, has heightened excitement among Shukla's kin, who regard the accomplishment as a remarkable family honor. "We are extremely proud," remarked Shambhu Dayal. "We never imagined our son would achieve such heights, and his accomplishments now define us." A grand splashdown is expected in the Pacific Ocean off California's coast by 3 PM IST, July 15.

A board the ISS, a farewell marked the mission's conclusion, where Shubhanshu Shukla evoked the iconic words of Cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma, reflecting on India's enduring splendor. Shukla praised India's burgeoning ambition and pride, emphasizing the collective effort by agencies like ISRO, NASA, and Axiom Space that supported this mission. The crew's tenure included pivotal scientific research and expansive outreach initiatives.