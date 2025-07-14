Left Menu

Drone Attack Strikes Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Site

Ukrainian drones targeted a training center at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is under Russian control, on Sunday. The local administration reported that three unmanned aerial vehicles were involved. No significant damage was reported, according to the administration's statement on Telegram.

Updated: 14-07-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 10:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian drones launched an attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's training facility on Sunday evening, the Russia-installed administration overseeing the plant announced Monday.

The administration revealed the use of three unmanned aerial vehicles through the Telegram messaging app. Despite the aggression, no critical damage has been reported.

This incident marks another point of tension in the ongoing conflict, highlighting concerns around the security of nuclear facilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

