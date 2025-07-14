Ukrainian drones launched an attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's training facility on Sunday evening, the Russia-installed administration overseeing the plant announced Monday.

The administration revealed the use of three unmanned aerial vehicles through the Telegram messaging app. Despite the aggression, no critical damage has been reported.

This incident marks another point of tension in the ongoing conflict, highlighting concerns around the security of nuclear facilities in the region.

