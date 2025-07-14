Drone Attack Strikes Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Site
Ukrainian drones targeted a training center at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which is under Russian control, on Sunday. The local administration reported that three unmanned aerial vehicles were involved. No significant damage was reported, according to the administration's statement on Telegram.
Ukrainian drones launched an attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's training facility on Sunday evening, the Russia-installed administration overseeing the plant announced Monday.
The administration revealed the use of three unmanned aerial vehicles through the Telegram messaging app. Despite the aggression, no critical damage has been reported.
This incident marks another point of tension in the ongoing conflict, highlighting concerns around the security of nuclear facilities in the region.
