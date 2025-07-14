Left Menu

Burberry's Transformation: Schulman's Year of Change

A year since Josh Schulman took over as Burberry's CEO, the brand is seeing early recovery signs despite ongoing sales declines. The iconic British luxury company, known for its trench coats, has shifted focus back to its roots while balancing affordability and heritage, leading to optimistic investor outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 10:34 IST
Burberry's Transformation: Schulman's Year of Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In his first year as Burberry's CEO, Josh Schulman has taken decisive steps to revitalize the British luxury brand, admired for its trench coats and check patterns. Despite current sales declines, Schulman's initiatives have sparked investor optimism, reflecting early signs of potential recovery.

Burberry's strategic pivot involves re-emphasizing its heritage while modernizing its product offerings, including more accessible bags and expanding its iconic outerwear line. Schulman's focus on balancing British tradition with contemporary appeal has seen the brand outperform its luxury competitors.

Notably, Burberry's summer campaigns, like the 'Burberry Festival,' align with major UK events, enhancing brand relevance throughout the year. The leadership change also prompted strategic cost-cutting, alongside a refinement of Burberry's pricing strategy, which has been well received by both analysts and investors alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025