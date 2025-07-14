Left Menu

Manipur Security Forces Intensify Crackdown on Extortion and Criminal Activities

Security forces in Manipur have ramped up operations targeting extortion and criminal networks, leading to numerous arrests. Recent actions include apprehensions of militants from groups like KCP and UNLF, recovery of a stolen vehicle, and a warning against circulating fake posts on social media.

Manipur Police team arrest KCP cadre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to crack down on escalating extortion and criminal activities, security forces in Manipur have intensified combing operations based on intelligence leads. A series of recent arrests reflect this strategic push as authorities work to dismantle local criminal networks.

On July 12, Manipur Police successfully detained Singam Kabikanta Meitei, a 33-year-old active member of the KCP (Apunba City Meitei) faction. Apprehended in Thoubal district, Meitei was reportedly involved in extortion activities targeting government employees. Significant to the arrest was the recovery of a hand grenade, highlighting the severity of his intended actions.

In a related operation on the same day, Khullakpam Ayajuddin, alias Arish (40), affiliated with the UNLF (P), was apprehended in Imphal West district. Ayajuddin's involvement in extortion in the Mayang Imphal area adds to the growing list of detained militants. Meanwhile, an active KCP (MFL) cadre, Athokpam Sunil (43), was arrested for extortion from businessmen in Imphal East district.

Manipur Police's momentum continued with the capture of vehicle thief Sapam Mick Singh (27) in Imphal West, resulting in the recovery of a stolen car on July 12. Furthermore, 111 checkpoints were strategically established throughout the region, resulting in the detention of four individuals.

The police have issued an appeal to the public to disregard rumors and confirm any suspicious media through the Central Control Room. Additionally, they urged the public to refrain from circulating false information on social media, warning of legal repercussions. Authorities also called for the immediate return of stolen arms and explosives.

