Tragic Disappearance: Mystery of Missing Delhi University Student Unfolds

In a tragic turn of events, the body of 19-year-old Delhi University student, Sneha Debnath, has been discovered in the Yamuna River. She had been missing for six days. The retrieval occurred amid efforts by the Delhi Police, following a swift intervention by the Tripura Chief Minister's Office.

A neighbor recounted a brief encounter with Sneha, who mistakenly entered his car thinking it was her cab. This occurred shortly before she went missing. Sneha's disappearance had prompted a high-alert response, leading to the involvement of multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force.

Information from a cab driver confirmed that Sneha was last dropped off at the Signature Bridge, where a note indicated her intention to jump. Friends noted her recent distress. The Chief Minister's Office continues to push for clarity, as investigations seek to uncover the tragedy's full scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)