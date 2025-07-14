Left Menu

Tragic Disappearance: Mystery of Missing Delhi University Student Unfolds

Delhi Police have recovered the body of 19-year-old Sneha Debnath who went missing from New Delhi. The Tripura Chief Minister's swift intervention aided the search, revealing she might have jumped off the Signature Bridge. The incident has sparked a detailed investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:42 IST
Paras Chhikara, the neighbour of the deceased Delhi University student Sneha Debnath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, the body of 19-year-old Delhi University student, Sneha Debnath, has been discovered in the Yamuna River. She had been missing for six days. The retrieval occurred amid efforts by the Delhi Police, following a swift intervention by the Tripura Chief Minister's Office.

A neighbor recounted a brief encounter with Sneha, who mistakenly entered his car thinking it was her cab. This occurred shortly before she went missing. Sneha's disappearance had prompted a high-alert response, leading to the involvement of multiple agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force.

Information from a cab driver confirmed that Sneha was last dropped off at the Signature Bridge, where a note indicated her intention to jump. Friends noted her recent distress. The Chief Minister's Office continues to push for clarity, as investigations seek to uncover the tragedy's full scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

