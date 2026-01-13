Delhi Police Unleashes Massive Crackdown with 'Operation Gang Bust 2026'

The Delhi Police's major initiative, 'Operation Gang Bust 2026,' marked a substantial offensive against organized crime and gangster networks, officials announced on Tuesday. In a rigorous 48-hour campaign, police detained 280 gang members, arrested 854 suspects, and questioned over 6,400 individuals.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Pramod Kushwaha, stated that the operation involved over 9,000 officers executing synchronized raids across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and beyond. They targeted not only the criminals but the infrastructure aiding these networks. Numerous offenders were captured for serious charges like murder and robbery.

Raids at nearly 4,300 locations resulted in 690 new cases and valuable seizures, including 300 firearms and cash totaling Rs 25 lakh. Senior officials asserted the operation intended to dismantle the entire support framework of these gangs, ensuring a strategic and rapid response by district units.

In related events, the Special Cell arrested three members of the Himanshu Bhau gang following an attempted murder in Bawana. The arrests led to the recovery of guns, live cartridges, and a stolen motorcycle. The trio, identified as Punit, Aniket, and Mohit, were apprehended based on specific intelligence, with investigations still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)