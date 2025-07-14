Jane Street's Escrow Gamble: A Twist in the Market Manipulation Saga
Jane Street, a US-based hedge fund, deposited Rs 4,843.57 crore into an escrow account following accusations of market manipulation by Sebi. The firm seeks lifting of certain restrictions imposed by the regulator, which is currently assessing this request while ensuring market integrity.
Jane Street, a prominent US-based hedge fund, has deposited Rs 4,843.57 crore in an escrow account in compliance with a Sebi directive, following allegations of significant market manipulation for profit.
Sebi's interim order on July 3 found Jane Street guilty of manipulating indices by engaging in trades across cash and futures & options markets, leading to substantial gains. Subsequently, Sebi barred the fund from market participation.
In a move to potentially ease imposed sanctions, Jane Street has requested certain restrictions be lifted, a plea currently under Sebi's scrutiny, as it aims to maintain the securities market's integrity.
