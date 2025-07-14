Karnataka Minister's Hands-On Approach: From Bus Stands to Bridges

Karnataka's Home Minister and Tumkur District In-charge Minister, G. Parameshwara, recently conducted a surprise inspection at the KSRTC bus stand in Tumkur, scrutinizing the hygiene of local hotels' kitchens and storerooms. During his visit, he engaged with customers, serving them traditional dishes like salt, pulao, and dosa.

In an impromptu interaction, auto drivers highlighted their concerns directly to Minister Parameshwar. Responding promptly, he visited the nearby auto stand to hear their issues and advised local police to refrain from unnecessary harassment. Meanwhile, discussions arose regarding the scheduling of the Sigandur Bridge inauguration in Shivamogga, highlighting logistical challenges faced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Minister Parameshwara informed reporters about the request made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to delay the bridge inauguration due to a scheduling conflict. A letter from the Chief Minister urged better cooperation between the state and central governments in planning events to ensure key officials can participate, reflecting on broader state-level planning issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)