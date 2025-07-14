UBT Sena MP Questions Transparency in AI171 Crash Report Handling

UBT Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has voiced her alarm over the recent interim report on the AI171 crash, urging the Ministry of Civil Aviation to probe the premature disclosure of sensitive information to foreign media outlets. She insists on transparency and accountability regarding the report's authorship.

Chaturvedi criticized the manner in which the report was quietly released without thorough public engagement, raising concerns about whether due process was observed. She called for an official inquiry and clear media guidelines to address these issues, highlighting that revealing report details prematurely hampers the credibility of India's aviation safety institutions.

Alongside these concerns, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has urged a focus on the report's findings, which absolve the aircraft of mechanical mishaps. He emphasized that maintaining transparency and calm is crucial amidst ongoing investigations into the tragic incident that claimed 241 lives on June 12.