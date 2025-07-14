Left Menu

Lucknow Emerges as Third Cleanest City in India

Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is now ranked as the third cleanest city in India according to the Swachh Survekshan 2024 rankings. The city significantly improved its position by advancing 41 spots. The program assesses urban cleanliness and waste management across the country.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a notable achievement, Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, has secured the third position in the Swachh Survekshan 2024 rankings, marking a substantial improvement of 41 places from its previous ranking. This was announced by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday.

According to Khanna, this year's Swachhata Survekshan saw Lucknow district making a record leap in cleanliness standards, driven by comprehensive assessments conducted under the initiative. He shared this news via a post on the platform X, highlighting the city's enhanced waste management and urban cleanliness practices.

The Swachh Survekshan, spearheaded by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, evaluates urban areas on various cleanliness metrics, including the presence of hygiene facilities in schools. These efforts are part of the broader Swachh Bharat Mission, launched on October 2, 2014, to promote cleanliness across India.

