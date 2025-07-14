Remembering B Saroja Devi: A Cinematic Legacy

Veteran actress B Saroja Devi, a luminary of Indian cinema, has passed away at the age of 87. Her illustrious career, spanning over six decades, saw her gracing more than 200 films across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Sinhalese languages. Renowned for her versatility, Saroja Devi leaves behind a legacy cherished by audiences nationwide.

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on platform 'X', commemorating Saroja Devi as an 'exemplary icon' of Indian cinema and culture. Modi emphasized her capacity to traverse linguistic and thematic boundaries, highlighting her illustrious career marked by diverse roles and performances.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah echoed these sentiments, mourning the actress's passing as a significant loss to Indian cinema. Saroja Devi, remembered for her captivating performances in films such as 'Kittur Chennamma' and 'Babruvahana', began her career with 'Mahakavi Kalidasa' in 1955. Her remarkable contributions earned her prestigious accolades including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.

