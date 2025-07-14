Chianti Wine Producers Eye New Markets Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

Italy's Chianti wine producers are calling for a revamped export strategy, with backing from the European Union, as concerns grow over potential U.S. tariffs on European imports.

Despite Italy being the U.S.'s leading wine supplier, the threat from President Donald Trump to impose a 30% tariff on imports spurs Italian producers to pivot toward markets like South America, Asia, and Africa.

Industry leaders highlight opportunities in emerging markets such as China, Japan, and Brazil, as they push for structured promotional efforts to mitigate reliance on U.S. sales. Prosecco producers, too, are anxious about tariffs that could impact their substantial U.S. exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)