Himachal Farmers Rally Against Controversial Orchard Evictions

Farmer organizations in Himachal Pradesh are protesting against eviction drives targeting apple orchards, which they claim are illegal and harmful to their livelihoods. They demand halting the felling of trees and call for proper land demarcation. Legal and ethical concerns are also being raised against the ongoing actions.

Updated: 14-07-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:43 IST
Himachal Farmers Rally Against Controversial Orchard Evictions
Leaders of farmer organisations during press conference in Shimla (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Himachal Pradesh, farmer groups have launched stern protests against an eviction campaign targeting cultivated lands, particularly apple orchards in Kotkhai and neighboring areas. Accusing the actions of being "legally flawed" and "anti-farmer," these organizations urge an immediate cessation and call for accurate land demarcation practices.

Rakesh Singha, representing the Himachal Kisan Sabha, highlighted at a Shimla press conference that the ongoing operations contravene farmers' constitutional rights, emphasizing the socio-economic importance of the orchards, which are decades-old and a vital income source for small-scale farmers.

The eviction efforts, initiated following a high court directive from Justices Vivek Singh Thakur and Bipin C. Negi, have intensified tensions in Chaithla village. Despite the focus on removing encroachments for reforestation, local farming bodies argue that lawful landholders are unfairly targeted, with improper land assessments exacerbating their plight.

Farmer leader Sanjay Chauhan has demanded a suspension of eviction activities until thorough surveys and demarcations are conducted, citing the compounded distress faced by apple growers due to prior natural disasters. Meanwhile, accusations emerge of judicial misconduct and biased policy stances that favor corporate interests over indigenous farmers.

As tensions mount, Sohan Thakur of the Seb Utpadak Sangh questions the high court's rationale regarding the forest status of apple trees, arguing their wild lineage roots. The farmer groups are rallying for statewide mobilization to revamp protest strategies, warning of large-scale uprisings if government intervention remains insufficient.

