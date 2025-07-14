Left Menu

Temasek Targets Expansive Growth in India's Investment Landscape

Temasek, a Singapore-based investment firm, has increased its India portfolio to USD 50 billion and is pursuing additional opportunities worth USD 4 billion. The firm is focused on investments in AI, industrial spaces, and family-run businesses, while addressing market challenges and promoting sustainable living.

Updated: 14-07-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 19:45 IST
  • India

Singapore's investment giant Temasek has expanded its India portfolio to an impressive USD 50 billion and is targeting further growth with at least USD 4 billion in new opportunities, a senior official reported on Monday.

Managing Director Vishesh Shrivastav revealed that the company invested USD 3 billion annually over the past two years and sees a robust pipeline of USD 3-4 billion for the current year. Shrivastav emphasized that while not all deals may come to fruition, Temasek's India market alignment remains strong.

The company has already marked significant progress, including a USD 1 billion investment in Haldiram, and is focused on partnerships with family-run Indian businesses. With an eye on digitization, increased life-spans, and sustainable living, Temasek affirms its optimistic outlook on India, citing opportunities in AI and industrial sectors as future focal areas.

