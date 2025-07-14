Temasek Targets Expansive Growth in India's Investment Landscape
Temasek, a Singapore-based investment firm, has increased its India portfolio to USD 50 billion and is pursuing additional opportunities worth USD 4 billion. The firm is focused on investments in AI, industrial spaces, and family-run businesses, while addressing market challenges and promoting sustainable living.
- Country:
- India
Singapore's investment giant Temasek has expanded its India portfolio to an impressive USD 50 billion and is targeting further growth with at least USD 4 billion in new opportunities, a senior official reported on Monday.
Managing Director Vishesh Shrivastav revealed that the company invested USD 3 billion annually over the past two years and sees a robust pipeline of USD 3-4 billion for the current year. Shrivastav emphasized that while not all deals may come to fruition, Temasek's India market alignment remains strong.
The company has already marked significant progress, including a USD 1 billion investment in Haldiram, and is focused on partnerships with family-run Indian businesses. With an eye on digitization, increased life-spans, and sustainable living, Temasek affirms its optimistic outlook on India, citing opportunities in AI and industrial sectors as future focal areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Temasek
- India
- investment
- portfolio
- growth
- Airtel
- Haldiram
- AI
- sustainable
- digitization
ALSO READ
From Risk to Resilience: How Fiscal Rules Drive Growth in Emerging Market Economies
RBL Bank Targets Growth with Strategic Shift in Retail Assets
Wendt India's Strategic Growth in Super Abrasives amid Global Challenges
E-Voting Revolution in Bihar Amidst Reflections on National Growth by PM Modi
Rural FMCG Surge: Outpacing Urban Growth Despite Investor Selloff