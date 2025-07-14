Temasek Targets Expansive Growth in India's Investment Landscape

Singapore's investment giant Temasek has expanded its India portfolio to an impressive USD 50 billion and is targeting further growth with at least USD 4 billion in new opportunities, a senior official reported on Monday.

Managing Director Vishesh Shrivastav revealed that the company invested USD 3 billion annually over the past two years and sees a robust pipeline of USD 3-4 billion for the current year. Shrivastav emphasized that while not all deals may come to fruition, Temasek's India market alignment remains strong.

The company has already marked significant progress, including a USD 1 billion investment in Haldiram, and is focused on partnerships with family-run Indian businesses. With an eye on digitization, increased life-spans, and sustainable living, Temasek affirms its optimistic outlook on India, citing opportunities in AI and industrial sectors as future focal areas.

