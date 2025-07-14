Left Menu

Accelerating India-US Trade Talks: A Future Bilateral Agreement

Trade negotiations between India and the US are advancing rapidly as both countries work toward a Bilateral Trade Agreement. Officials focus on a mutually beneficial deal, driven by high-level talks in Washington. Key sectors under discussion include agriculture and automobiles, aiming for a comprehensive pact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:05 IST
Accelerating India-US Trade Talks: A Future Bilateral Agreement
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, announced on Monday that India and the United States are engaged in brisk trade negotiations, aiming to establish a mutually beneficial agreement. He emphasized that talks are progressing rapidly and are characterized by mutual cooperation.

The statement follows ongoing discussions to cement a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with both nations adhering to a framework set by their leaders, according to a senior Indian official. The ongoing talks are marked by a shared commitment to finalizing the agreement.

A high-level delegation from India's Commerce and Industry Ministry has arrived in Washington, DC to advance the crucial negotiations. The discussions, led by Chief Negotiator Rajesh Aggarwal among others, aim to resolve differences in vital sectors including agriculture and automobiles over the next four days.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025