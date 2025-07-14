Accelerating India-US Trade Talks: A Future Bilateral Agreement

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, announced on Monday that India and the United States are engaged in brisk trade negotiations, aiming to establish a mutually beneficial agreement. He emphasized that talks are progressing rapidly and are characterized by mutual cooperation.

The statement follows ongoing discussions to cement a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with both nations adhering to a framework set by their leaders, according to a senior Indian official. The ongoing talks are marked by a shared commitment to finalizing the agreement.

A high-level delegation from India's Commerce and Industry Ministry has arrived in Washington, DC to advance the crucial negotiations. The discussions, led by Chief Negotiator Rajesh Aggarwal among others, aim to resolve differences in vital sectors including agriculture and automobiles over the next four days.