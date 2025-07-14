Left Menu

Central Government Defends PFI Ban Amid Legal Challenge in Delhi High Court

The Central government contests the legal validity of a PFI petition in Delhi High Court regarding the legality of a five-year ban. The Centre argues the case should be taken to the Supreme Court. The court has re-listed the matter for August 7, without issuing formal notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:13 IST
Central Government Defends PFI Ban Amid Legal Challenge in Delhi High Court
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government on Monday questioned the legal validity of a petition submitted by the Popular Front of India (PFI) to the Delhi High Court. The petition challenges the extension of its five-year ban under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The government argues the petition is not violable under Articles 226 or 227 of the Constitution.

During the court proceedings, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, representing the Centre, asserted that any challenges against the tribunal's order, led by a High Court judge, should be addressed under Article 136 in the Supreme Court. He emphasized that a High Court judge's role in a tribunal is not part of subordinate courts.

In contrast, PFI's legal team cited a prior ruling by a High Court division bench permitting the hearing of the petition. The hearing bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, opted to re-list the matter for August 7 for further arguments. The petition challenges the tribunal's March 2024 order, upholding the September 2022 ban on PFI for alleged terrorist activities and associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025