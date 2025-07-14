Central Government Defends PFI Ban Amid Legal Challenge in Delhi High Court

The Central government on Monday questioned the legal validity of a petition submitted by the Popular Front of India (PFI) to the Delhi High Court. The petition challenges the extension of its five-year ban under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The government argues the petition is not violable under Articles 226 or 227 of the Constitution.

During the court proceedings, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, representing the Centre, asserted that any challenges against the tribunal's order, led by a High Court judge, should be addressed under Article 136 in the Supreme Court. He emphasized that a High Court judge's role in a tribunal is not part of subordinate courts.

In contrast, PFI's legal team cited a prior ruling by a High Court division bench permitting the hearing of the petition. The hearing bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, opted to re-list the matter for August 7 for further arguments. The petition challenges the tribunal's March 2024 order, upholding the September 2022 ban on PFI for alleged terrorist activities and associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)